Nigeria security chiefs report progress in rescuing kidnapped students

Nigerian military leaders met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Abuja on Sunday, following a series of kidnappings of students and teachers by armed men.

A total of 303 schoolchildren and 12 teachers were abducted by gunmen during an attack on St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in north-central Nigeria’s Niger state, the Christian Association of Nigeria said on Saturday, updating an earlier tally of 215 schoolchildren.

Fifty children escaped captivity and are now with their families, Major General Waidi Shaib, Chief of Army Staff of Nigeria, confirmed after the meeting.

38 worshippers were also kidnapped during a deadly church attack in central Nigeria’s Kwara state.

Gunmen attacked the Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara’s Eruku town on Tuesday, killing two people and taking others hostage.

Major General Shaib said there was also "very good positive news" from Kwara state, and that the 38 worshippers had regained their freedom and been reunited with their families.

The school kidnapping in Niger state happened four days after 25 schoolchildren were seized in similar circumstances in neighbouring Kebbi state’s Maga town, which is 170 kilometres (106 miles) away.

"We expect that we'll have some also news from that general area," Major General Shaib told reporters.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the abductions and authorities have said tactical squads have been deployed alongside local hunters to rescue the children.

School kidnappings have come to define insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation, and armed gangs often see schools as “strategic” targets to draw more attention.

UNICEF said last year that only 37% of schools across 10 of the conflict-hit states have early warning systems to detect threats.

The kidnappings are happening amid US President Donald Trump’s claims of targeted killings against Christians in the West African country.

Attacks in Nigeria affect both Christians and Muslims.