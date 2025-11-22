G20 summit in South Africa adopts declaration despite US boycott

World leaders from the G20 adopted a declaration at the start of their summit in South Africa, despite opposition from the United States.

The US is boycotting the two-day talks over a diplomatic rift with the host country.

The Trump administration had put pressure on South Africa not to adopt a leaders' declaration in the absence of an American delegation, South African officials said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to that earlier this week by saying “we will not be bullied."

There were no immediate details of what was in the declaration, but South Africa hailed it as a victory.

"The adoption of the declaration from the summit sends an important signal to the world that multilateralism can and does deliver," Ramaphosa said as he opened the summit.

"It tells the world that as the leaders of the G20, we will keep fast to our solemn pledge. To leave no person, no community, and no country behind," he added.

While Ramaphosa's spokesperson said the declaration was unanimous, Argentina said it did not endorse it. Argentina President Javier Milei also did not attend the summit in solidarity with ally Trump, and the country was represented by Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno.

Declarations are usually adopted at the end of G20 summits. This breakaway from tradition reflects South Africa’s will to find consensus on long-standing problems, despite the US boycott.

South Africa’s summit — the first to be held in Africa — has an ambitious agenda to make progress on issues like climate change and global inequality.