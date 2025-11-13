Morocco trains for friendlies with a month to go to AFCON 2025

Morocco’s national football team had its final training session on Wednesday evening before heading off to Tangier where they are to play friendlies against Mozambique and Uganda.

Like others countries, the Africa Cup of Nations hosts are making full use of the November FIFA international window to fine-tune their squad.

Coach Walid Regragui and his technical staff focused on strengthening cohesion among the players, in addition to implementing his tactical plans for the two matches.

He said Morocco plans to organise the best possible Africa Cup.

"We will show Africa that Morocco has a high level of organisation and staff. We will have a national union, and outside there will be celebrations, everyone together,” he said.

The Atlas Lions will face Mozambique on Friday and Uganda on Tuesday 18 November with both matches to be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger.

Friday’s match will see the absence of several players due to injury.

This includes international star Achraf Hakimi who is suffering from a serious injury sustained during his team, Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League match.

Defender Nayef Aguerd will also be sitting on the bench. He was injured while playing for his club, Olympique de Marseille.

AFCON 2025 kicks off on 21 December with the final on 18 January.