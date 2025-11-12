Mali: amidst adversity, Bamako's puppets bring joy to the streets

As a severe fuel blockade paralyzes Mali's capital, giant colorful marionettes danced through Bamako's streets this week in a defiant celebration of resilience, with the annual Rendez-Vous Chez Nous festival determined to bring joy to a city grappling with militant threats and economic collapse.

Despite Al-Qaeda affiliate JNIM's fuel blockade bringing Bamako to its knees - shutting schools, halting commerce and creating petrol queues - the ninth edition of the festival featured over 200 puppets parading through residential neighborhoods.

"We as artists don't give up our work because of difficult times," declared Yacouba Magassouba, director of the Nama company organizing the event.

"We continue to show the whole world that we exist."

For residents like Yacouba Doumbia, the spectacle offered crucial relief: "These demonstrations can help us forget our worries, like the security problems and fuel crisis."

Ancestral tradition meets urban innovation

The festival draws on Mali's deep puppetry heritage while adapting it for contemporary audiences.

"The history of puppetry in Mali is an ancestral history, dating back centuries," explained Magassouba, noting how ancestors used puppets to teach children and communicate cultural values.

Theater director Adama Traore highlighted the evolution, noting today's puppets are "much more urban characters" that allow "children to dream" while utilizing cultural heritage in modern contexts.

Cultural sector persists despite funding crisis

The vibrant celebration masks serious challenges facing Mali's cultural scene.

Since the 2020 military coup prompted international partners to withdraw funding, artists have struggled to sustain their work.

The festival's determination to proceed despite these hurdles underscores art's vital role in maintaining social cohesion and hope in a nation where cultural performances have become both more difficult and more necessary than ever.