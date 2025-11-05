China rebukes Trump threat to launch military action against Nigeria over attacks on Christians

Nigeria
China has pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s threat to launch military operations against Nigeria.
Trump has accused Nigeria of failing to protect Christians in the country from Islamist militants.
Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China supports Abuja in leading its people to follow a developmental path suited to its national conditions.
“China opposes any country interfering in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of religion or human rights, and opposes the frequent use of sanctions and military threats.”
Trump recently claimed that Christianity is facing “an existential threat” in Nigeria from jihadist groups such as the Islamic State West Africa and Boko Haram.
But according to Amnesty International, attacks on Christians in the country’s northeast are not religiously motivated and Muslims are also targeted.
About 46 percent of Nigeria’s population is Christian, according to US government statistics.
