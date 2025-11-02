Catholic Pope renews call for Sudan ceasefire and humanitarian corridors

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday renewed his appeal for a ceasefire in Sudan and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

The United Nations has accused fighters from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which captured the city of al-Fashir recently, of killing non-Arab civilians and sexual assaults.

"It is with great sorrow that I follow the tragic news coming from Sudan, particularly from the city of al-Fashir in the tormented northern Darfur region,” the head of the global Catholic Church said.

“Indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on defenceless civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action are causing unacceptable suffering to a population already exhausted by long months of conflict."

The pontiff called on the international community to act "with determination and generosity" to offer assistance and support to relief efforts.

He also called for prayers for Tanzania “after the recent political elections, clashes have broken out with numerous victims”.

"I invite everyone to avoid all forms of violence and to follow the path of dialogue," the Pope said.

The Tanzanian opposition claims that hundreds of people were killed this week during election protests.

Demonstrators were angry at the exclusion of incumbent President Samia Suhulu Hassan’s two main challengers.

The military was deployed to help police quell the protests and internet connectivity has been intermittent since the vote on Wednesday.