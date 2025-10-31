Welcome to Africanews

'Not appropriate': AU chief clarifies private jet photo after condemnation

Mahamoud Ali Youssouf addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at United Nations headquarters   -  
By Africanews

African Union

African Union Commission chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf rushed to issue a clarification as a photo showing his spokesperson on a private jet elicited criticism of the continental body he leads.

The image which has since been deleted was posted Tuesday on X by Youssouf's spokesperson Nuur Mohamud Sheekh. It showed Sheekh seated on a jet featuring a bed, reading a magazine with refreshments on a table.

He captioned the photo 'Au revoir beautiful Luanda'.

On his official X account, Youssouf explained that the jet was offered by the Angolan President -holder of the African Union chair - to transport him to a subsequent engagement after speaking at a meeting on financing African infrastructure in Luanda, Angola's capital.

"Our Union has no resources to rent a special flight to the AUC. I thank HE President Lourenco. The picture of my spokesperson was not appropriate. I admit that," he wrote.

In a separate statement, Sheekh apologized for publishing the photo, saying it was 'ill-judged'.

"I sincerely regret sharing the photo & any unintended impressions it created. The gesture was only meant to reflect the kind hospitality of the Gov't & people of Angola," he said.

Sheekh's photo drew swift condemnation, with users accusing the African Union of insensitivity. They mentioned the bloc's muted response to events in Sudan, Cameroon and Tanzania.

