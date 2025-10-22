Nigerian conservationists battle to save endangered sea turtles

On a small stretch of Lagos coastline, Nigerian conservationist Chinedu Mogbo had been leading an independent effort to rescue and rehabilitate endangered sea turtles.

Plastic pollution, discarded fishing nets, poaching, and coastal development are taking a heavy toll on the marine animals.

Mogbo’s organisation, Greenfingers Wildlife Conservation Initiative, has rescued more than 70 turtles over the past five years, releasing them back into the sea after weeks of treatment.

Sea turtles are recognised globally as an indicator species for ocean health, but at least five of those living in Nigeria’s waters are endangered or threatened.

Chinedu believes in addressing the issue of the decline of these endangered species.

"It's quite important that we balance this system of conservation and consumption. We need to teach people in the local community that without the sea turtles they will not be able to fish,” he said.

“Without the turtles, you have more jellyfish in your nets. So, it's important that they are there to reduce the jellyfish so that you can have more fish."

His organisation works to educate fishers about the important of conserving sea turtles, offering locals net repair kits in exchange for rescued turtles or protected nests.

Pollution is a huge problem along Lagos’ coastline. Poor waste management together with rapid urbanisation have made it a major collection point for plastic pollution.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that more than 11 million tonnes of plastic waste enter the world’s oceans annually.

Global environmental agencies have warned that West Africa’s coastal biodiversity is facing one of the fastest degradation rate worldwide.