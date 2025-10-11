Trump supporters disappointed after Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuela’s Machado

Donald Trump
Disappointment is rippling through Donald Trump supporters in Florida after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, not the former U.S. president.
Many had speculated Trump might receive the honor, especially after recent international praise for his role in brokering a ceasefire plan in Gaza. Trump, who has long sought the prestigious award, has often claimed credit for efforts to end global conflicts, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
“If anybody deserves the Peace Prize, it’s the man who ended the Gaza war,” said Mike Kaska, a resident of The Villages in Florida. “But it didn’t surprise me. It’s probably a reflection of the globalist dislike of Trump putting America first. Honestly, I don’t even know who Machado is.”
Machado received the prize for her courageous fight to restore democratic rights in Venezuela, a country grappling with authoritarian rule and deep political unrest.
While Trump did receive multiple Nobel nominations over the years, many came after the official deadline.
The Nobel Peace Prize, which honors major contributions to peace, has been awarded to three sitting US presidents in the past but not to Trump, despite his supporters' hopes.
