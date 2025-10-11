No foul play in the death of South African Ambassador, authorities say

No signs of foul play have been found in the death of South Africa’s Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, authorities say.

The exact cause is still unknown. French investigators are working closely with South African officials as the probe continues.

Mthethwa was discovered outside the Hyatt Regency in Paris Tuesday. His room’s 22nd‑floor window had been forced open, though there were no signs of struggle. A message to his wife suggested suicidal intent, but the family has not accepted that explanation.

A five‑member team from South Africa’s police was dispatched to France to aid the investigation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the eulogy at Mthethwa’s funeral in Sunday.

Mthethwa had been ambassador since late 2023 and earlier served in multiple cabinet roles including arts & culture and sports.