Niger's Tchiani engages in talks with Mali's military government

In a display of deepening solidarity, Niger’s military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, was received with warm camaraderie by his Malian counterpart, General Assimi Goïta, during a working visit to Bamako on Tuesday. The trip, marked by military honors and extensive talks, signals a significant step in strengthening the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a bloc formed by the two nations and Burkina Faso after their exit from ECOWAS earlier this year.

The visit, Tiani's second to Mali since seizing power in July 2023, was far from a mere formality. Following a private meeting at the Koulouba Palace, the two leaders were joined by key ministers, including their defense and finance chiefs, for expanded discussions.

The agenda was squarely focused on practical cooperation: tackling shared security challenges, enhancing economic and diplomatic collaboration, and advancing major AES projects, such as a joint military force and a planned Investment and Development Bank.

Forging a "wew sahelian geopolitics"

Observers see this meeting as a clear embodiment of a rising "new Sahelian geopolitics," where the three AES nations are choosing to rely primarily on each other.

An advisor noted the meeting was both a "strategic working session" and a political move to reinforce bloc solidarity against external pressures.

By presenting a united front, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso aim to assure their citizens and the world of their determination to pursue a sovereign path, independent of regional bodies like ECOWAS, which they view as distant or antagonistic.

A confident bloc amidst regional turmoil

In a Sahel region beset by unprecedented crises, the confident stance of the AES sends a powerful message.

The Confederation of Sahelian States is rapidly evolving from a theoretical concept into an operational reality.

Despite facing immense obstacles, the three nations are leveraging their shared history and challenges to redefine the region's political and security landscape, underscoring their journey with what they describe as the unwavering determination of their peoples.