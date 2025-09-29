International court blocks Niger uranium sale amid Orano dispute

An international court of arbitration has temporarily blocked the sale of uranium stockpiles over a dispute between the Niger government and French mining group Orano.

The court in Washington, DC, on Friday ordered Niamey to halt the sale of the uranium which Orano claims has been stolen from it. The court also ordered the release of Orano’s representative who has been held in custody since May.

In December last year, Niger’s military junta took control of Orano’s operation, as part of a wider push to regulate the mining of raw materials by foreign entities. Orano’s license was suspended months later and the company suspended production.

Since coming to power in 2023, Niger’s military rulers, who Paris refuses to recognize, have expelled French troops and forged closer ties with Russia and Turkey.

Orano claims that more than 1,000 tonnes of uranium concentrate worth more than 200 million dollars haven’t been exported.

If Niamey violates Friday’s court ruling, Orano would be entitled to seize assets or royalties owed to Niger abroad. The court may not issue its final decision for months or even years.