WMO warns of growing water crises amid record heat

The world’s water resources are under growing strain from climate change, according to a new report released Thursday by the UN’s World Meteorological Organization.

Speaking in Geneva, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said water-related disasters are becoming more frequent and severe.

Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General: "Unfortunately, water-related hazards continue to cause major devastation this year; the latest examples are the devastating monsoon flooding in Pakistan, floods in South Sudan and the deadly flash-floods in the Indonesian island of Bali. And unfortunately, we see no end to this trend."

The WMO’s 2024 State of Global Water Resources report found that last year was the hottest in 175 years of record-keeping, with global temperatures averaging 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels. Scientists warn that warmer air holds more moisture, fueling both heavier rains and longer droughts.

Celeste Saulo, WMO Secretary-General: "The Amazon Basin and other parts of South America, as well as southern Africa, were gripped by severe drought. On the contrary, it was very wet in central, western and eastern Africa, parts of Asia and Central Europe."

The report links these extremes partly to last year’s strong El Niño, which worsened drought in the Amazon and southern Africa, while floods struck Europe, Asia and Africa. It also raises alarm over accelerating glacier melt and the lack of global data on groundwater and water quality.

The WMO says urgent investment in monitoring, data sharing, and early-warning systems is vital — because what happens to the water cycle in one region increasingly affects communities worldwide.