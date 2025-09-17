Cameroon: Ghost towns as separatists impose lockdown in restive regions

Cameroon
Empty streets and shuttered shops. For the the last two weeks, the city of Buea in southwest Cameroon has seen virtually no activity as separatist rebels announced a hard lockdown.
The fighters have prohibited movement, leading to a shortage of supplies for the city's inhabitants. Schools too have not been allowed to reopen.
"Education is a fundamental human right that must be respected. The lockdown is having a very, very negative impact on our children. While other schools in other regions are open, our children are confined to their homes", said Ndape Sally, a social justice campaigner.
Lockdowns are how the rebels stamp their authority and education has been one of the major casualties of the conflict which started in 2017.
In the past, they have attacked schools which defied their orders.
The separatists have vowed to disrupt Cameroon's upcoming presidential election too.
Joel Kouam reports
