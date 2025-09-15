Welcome to Africanews

Simbu wins historic photo finish to claim Tanzania’s first World Championship gold

Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu, left, wins the gold in the men's marathon ahead of Germany's Amanal Petros at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

world championship

It was a finish for the ages in Tokyo. Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu edged out Germany’s Amanal Petros in a dramatic men's marathon at the World Championships, winning by just 0.03 seconds after 26.2 grueling miles!

The two runners sprinted neck-and-neck into Japan National Stadium, needing a photo finish to decide it. Both clocked in at 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 48 seconds, but Simbu’s lunge at the line made the difference.

“It’s like the 100 meters,” said Petros and he wasn’t wrong. The margin was even tighter than the men’s and women’s 100-meter finals the night before.

This was the closest marathon finish in World Championships history and it gave Tanzania its first-ever gold at the Olympic or world level.

“It is amazing to me,” Simbu said. “I made history today.”

