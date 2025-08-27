Senegal awaits IMF resolution on debt misreporting, recovery plan ramps up

Senegal remains in financial limbo as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it will take several more weeks before it can present the country’s debt misreporting case to its Executive Board. The delay follows intensive discussions between IMF teams and Senegalese officials over corrective measures to address the discrepancy.

The case stems from a dramatic revelation in September 2024: Senegal’s hidden debts had ballooned from $1.9 billion to over $11 billion—triggering the freezing of a previously approved $1.8 billion IMF lending program.

IMF mission chief Edward Gemayel said, "Discussions on several corrective measures will continue over the next few weeks before the misreporting case can be presented ..." He assured that the IMF is ready to assist Senegal with an ambitious reform agenda once data is validated.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has unveiled a sweeping recovery plan aimed at stabilizing the economy through domestic financing. The plan commits to funding 90% of the initiative with internal resources—reducing future reliance on external debt.

Senegal is also rebasing its economy for the first time since 2018 in hopes of recalibrating its debt-to-GDP ratio to more manageable levels.

These steps mark a critical pivot for Senegal, as it seeks to restore investor confidence and unlock stalled international support.