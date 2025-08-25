Mass protests in Kenya, Senegal, South Africa condemn Israel’s Gaza War

Thousands of demonstrators in Kenya, Senegal and South Africa rallied over the weekend to denounce Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, as the humanitarian toll in the enclave continues to mount.

In Dakar, Senegal, protesters including lawmakers, civil society groups and rights activists marched peacefully through the capital, chanting “No to genocide” and “Boycott Israel.” Some called on their government to sever diplomatic ties with Israel, while others urged global leaders to push for renewed negotiations toward a two-state solution.

In Nairobi, Kenya, hundreds joined a solidarity rally, with bikers and motorists waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free, free Palestine.” Protesters condemned the targeting of civilians and hospitals, warning that the war amounts to genocide.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, where the government has been among the most vocal critics of Israel, demonstrators also took to the streets, reinforcing Pretoria’s position at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.

The protests follow the United Nations’ declaration that more than half a million people in Gaza — mostly children — are trapped in famine conditions, a crisis worsened by Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 62,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, with thousands more injured or reported missing.