Nigeria Air Force rescues 76 kidnap victims in Katsina raid

Women and children displaced by Boko Haram attacks are seen outside their camp in north-east Nigeria, 29 April 2025  
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Nigeria

Officials in Nigeria said on Saturday that the air force has rescued 76 kidnap victims, including women and children.

They said this follows a precision air strike on a bandit stronghold in Pauwa Hill in the north-west Katsina State.

The operation was part of a manhunt for a gang leader known as Babaro, who has been linked to last week’s attack on a mosque in the region.

At least one child died during the rescue operation but officials did not say if there were any other casualties among the kidnap victims or the gang members.

The air strike could mark a breakthrough in efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the  north-west where armed gangs have terrorised rural communities for years.

Earlier this month, the air force said it had killed at least 35 Islamic fighters in the north-east near Cameroon.

This was part of an intensified campaign that has seen almost 600 armed militia members killed in the past 8 months.

