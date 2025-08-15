Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DR Congo, Somalia top cases of conflict-related sexual violence - UN report

On February 18, 2020, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Lahore, Pakistan   -  
Copyright © africanews
K.M. Chaudary/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Sex crime

A new United Nations report says the number of conflict-related sexual violence cases reported in 2024 increased by 25 percent from the previous year.

“The highest number of cases was reported in the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Somalia, and South Sudan,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He said 63 state and non-state parties are listed in the annex of the report, credibly suspected of committing or being responsible for patterns of rape and other forms of sexual violence in armed conflict, which is on the agenda of the Security Council.

In Congo's Kivu alone, health workers treated more than 17,000 victims of sexual violence over just five months last year, according to the report, as battles between Congolese forces and M23 rebels intensified.

The report charts crimes like rape, gang rape and sexual slavery.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..