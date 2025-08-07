Ramaphosa and Trump agree to further trade talks amid U.S. tariffs

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa held a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on August 6, 2025, focusing on bilateral trade issues and ongoing negotiations.

Despite recent setbacks over high tariffs, both leaders committed to continuing discussions through their trade teams.

The call comes against the backdrop of a 30% U.S. tariff imposed on South African imports, which has triggered serious economic concerns at home. To mitigate the fallout, Pretoria has launched an “Export Support Desk” and is crafting a support package aimed especially at the automotive and agriculture sectors, which together may risk tens of thousands of jobs.

Meanwhile, the South African rand showed resilience, gaining ground thanks to rising gold prices and a weaker U.S. dollar, with the local currency trading around 17.69 to the dollar.

While South Africa grapples with sweeping U.S. tariffs, the phone call between Ramaphosa and Trump signals a willingness on both sides to sustain dialogue. As trade teams prepare for detailed negotiations, all eyes will be on whether diplomacy can temper the economic strain.