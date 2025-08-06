Nigeria issues flood alert for 19 States amid heavy rain forecast

Nigeria’s Environment Ministry has issued an urgent flood alert for 19 states, warning that intense rainfall forecast from August 5 to 9 could trigger widespread flooding across the country.

The conditions stem from a three‑day weather system flagged by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which predicts thunderstorms and heavy rains from Monday to Wednesday, particularly in northern states such as Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina. NiMet has specifically warned of a high flood risk in Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi.

In central regions, light morning showers are expected across Benue, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, and the Federal Capital Territory, with rainfall spreading to Plateau, Kwara, and surrounding areas later in the day. In the south, evening showers may bring flooding to Oyo, Ogun, Edo, and Delta states, while significant risks are flagged for Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom .

Authorities across the affected regions have been urged to activate local emergency response systems, deploy flood warnings, safeguard infrastructure, and advise the public to avoid travel during storms. NiMet also recommended practical precautions such as securing outdoor items, wearing appropriate clothing, and disconnecting electrical appliances during severe weather .

This alert comes against a backdrop of recent devastating floods, including the May Mokwa disaster in Niger State, in which over 500 people died, numerous homes and farms were destroyed, and thousands were displaced—highlighting the nation's vulnerability as rainy season intensifies.