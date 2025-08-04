Nigerian opposition leader says he will serve one-term presidency

One of Nigeria’s main opposition leaders, Peter Obi, has come under fire for reaffirming his vow to serve only one 4-year term if elected president in 2027.

In a post on X on Sunday, he said "longevity in office is not a mark of success" citing several prominent global figures, including South Africa’s Nelson Mandela.

Obi said great leadership was not measured by the length of years in office but by the quality and impact of services offered to the people.

But his comments have not gone down well with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and a faction of his party.

The Labour party leadership described Obi’s vow as “political theatrics” while the APC said his promise was insincere and just a ploy to woo voters.

Acknowledging that decades of unfilled pledges had made Nigerians sceptical towards political promises, Ovi assured people his declaration was not a political gimmick.

He said his record as governor of Anambra State showed he had fulfilled his campaign commitments on education, healthcare, rural infrastructure, and financial prudence.

Obi said if elected, his priorities would include rebuilding trust in public institutions, tackling insecurity, revamping the education and healthcare sectors, driving economic productivity, and combatting corruption.