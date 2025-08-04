Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Hundreds rally in Tunis to support starving Palestinians in Gaza

Protesters take part in a gathering calling for an end to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip and the starvation of Palestinian civilians, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Tunis, Tunisia.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Tunisia

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through the streets of the Tunisian capital on Sunday, in a powerful display of solidarity with the Palestinian people, as anger grows over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags, held signs, and chanted slogans condemning both the Israeli blockade and the silence of Arab governments.

The symbolism was vivid. One protester rhythmically tapped on an empty cooking pot a stark representation of hunger in Gaza, where food and essential supplies have become dangerously scarce.

“The hunger in Gaza has reached rock bottom,” said Lotfi Miloudi, a demonstrator taking part in the march.

“The Palestinian people are starving to death. They are being deliberately starved - not just by the Zionists, but by some Arab states as well.”

As chants of “Normalization is treason” echoed through the streets, many called for stronger action from regional governments.

“Arab countries must do more,” insisted protester Sondos Gheriani, her voice rising over the crowd. “Protests are important, silence has never helped. Even if we can’t send money, our voices must be heard.”

The crowd paused to sing the Tunisian national anthem, a moment of national unity blending with the shared Arab and Islamic cause.

Prominent Tunisian opposition leader Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front, was seen walking at the center of the demonstration.

Fury also turned toward regional leaders accused of complicity. In a passionate outburst, Loyer Nawel Toumi, one of the demonstrators, shouted: “(Egyptian President) Sissi is the enemy of God! Gaza is fighting for what? For religion, for the Prophet, for our land, the land of Islam. He closed the tunnels after his coup, starving our people in Gaza. Anyone who fights Islam is the enemy of God!”

The march continued through the capital, leaving behind traces of support and resistance - including bold pro-Gaza graffiti sprayed onto the walls of the French Cultural Center.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..