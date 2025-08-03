Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria: Nurses call off strike after talks with government

Workers walk past an ambulance parked outside a ward of the national hospital in Abuja Nigeria, Wednesday, July 26, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

Public health

The Nurses' union said in a statement Saturday that the strike was being called off following a deal with Nigeria's government.

Nurses in public hospitals had gone on a 'warning strike' on July 30, demanding higher pay, better working condition and increased staffing.

In a statement, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives said that the government had responded to their demands and provided "clear timelines" for honoring them.

Before the agreement, the nurses had threatened to resort to an indefinte strike.

The strike was suspended following a meeting with officials from the ministries of health and labour.

Government hospitals in Nigeria often suffer strikes by medical workers, paralysing work for days.

Government hospitals in Nigeria are severely underfunded and understaffed. Many medical workers often leave for greener pastures in foreign countries.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..