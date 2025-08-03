Nigeria: Nurses call off strike after talks with government

The Nurses' union said in a statement Saturday that the strike was being called off following a deal with Nigeria's government.

Nurses in public hospitals had gone on a 'warning strike' on July 30, demanding higher pay, better working condition and increased staffing.

In a statement, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives said that the government had responded to their demands and provided "clear timelines" for honoring them.

Before the agreement, the nurses had threatened to resort to an indefinte strike.

The strike was suspended following a meeting with officials from the ministries of health and labour.

Government hospitals in Nigeria often suffer strikes by medical workers, paralysing work for days.

Government hospitals in Nigeria are severely underfunded and understaffed. Many medical workers often leave for greener pastures in foreign countries.