Sudan's Civil War: A Crisis by the Numbers

More than two years into Sudan’s civil war, aid groups warn it has become one of the worst displacement and hunger crises on the planet.

Since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces, over 10 million people have been forced from their homes. At least 25 million now depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

The war began in Khartoum and quickly spread, especially through the Darfur and Kordofan regions. Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including ethnic cleansing, sexual violence, and the targeting of civilians.

Sudan’s once-functioning health system is now collapsing. The country faces outbreaks of cholera, measles, and malaria, and UNICEF warns that 3.7 million children under five are at risk of severe malnutrition.

Infrastructure has crumbled. Dozens of water and power stations are destroyed. Farms lie abandoned. Over 10 cultural heritage sites, including the National Museum, have been damaged or looted.

Hospitals struggle to track casualties, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands have been killed or wounded.

Despite several rounds of peace talks, the violence shows no signs of ending.