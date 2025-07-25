Welcome to Africanews

ICC verdict on two former militia leaders sparks mixed reaction in CAR

People run across the street as French troops respond to lynching mobs near the airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, Monday Dec. 9, 2013.  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2013 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Central African Republic

After more than five years of legal proceedings, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sentenced two former anti-Balaka militia leaders for crimes committed during the Central African Republic’s brutal civil conflict between 2013 and 2014.

Alfred Yekatom, also known as "Rambo," received a 15-year prison sentence, while Patrice-Édouard Ngaïssona was sentenced to 12 years. Both were found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and forced displacement, during the intercommunal violence that devastated the country.

The verdict sparked strong reactions in the capital, Bangui. Landry Mokokpala, president of the Association of Victims, welcomed the ruling, saying, "It’s a moment of satisfaction for us. Now we ask the court to consider reparations for the victims."

However, not everyone agrees. Samson Ngaibona, secretary general of Ngaïssona’s political party, accused the court of bias. "The judges were influenced by the Bangui regime. The charges do not reflect the reality on the ground," he said.

Others questioned why the trial took place in The Hague. "Ngaïssona and Rambo are our brothers. They should have been tried here, not abroad," said Mahamat Abdoulaye Oumar, a merchant in Bangui. "Justice should help us move forward, not divide us."

Meanwhile, victims’ groups and human rights organizations are urging the ICC and the Central African government to also prosecute former Muslim rebel leaders, some of whom recently signed peace agreements. They argue that lasting peace will be difficult without justice on all sides, especially with national elections on the horizon.

