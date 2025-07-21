Trump's tariffs threat leaves Brazilian coffee producers in the dark

In the north of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, expectations for this year’s coffee harvest are clouded by uncertainty, after President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports to the United States.

For small producers in the region, the tariffs news hit like a bombshell.

"We had high expectations until about a month, 15 days ago, with very high hopes of having a good harvest, getting a good price, having a good coffee crop. And suddenly, out of nowhere, a bomb exploded and we were left not knowing who to talk to", said José Natal da Silva, a coffee producer in Varre-Sai.

Small coffee producers had to quickly adapt to the foreign trade market unpredictability, letting go of the workforce hired for the harvest and hold exports as there are no guarantees that their product will reach the US.

"How can we buy the products that our crops need, and also in our home, with our family, with those around us", said coffee producer Fernanda Marçola.

"All of this leaves us with our hearts in our hands. We still don't know what might come our way."

Trump’s move was explicitly linked to Brazil’s legal proceedings against former president Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of the US president.

The right-winger is currently on trial before Brazil's Supreme Court over an alleged plot to overturn the 2022 election results.

Brazilian president Lula called Trump's tariffs threat "unacceptable blackmail."

For coffee producer Marcio Vargas, "these tariffs are happening due to a political issue, and we here at the bottom [of the pyramid], we're going to suffer the consequences, right?"

American consumers may also feel the impact.

With global coffee stocks already low, the tariff could push retail prices higher, hitting an industry that relies heavily on Brazilian supply for volume and consistency.

Brazil supplies about 30% of the coffee consumed in the United States, making it the country’s top coffee provider.

The US imported over $1.6 billion in Brazilian coffee last year, according to trade data.