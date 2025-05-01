Tens of thousands of white South Africans seek U.S. asylum amid land reform fears

South Africa
Thousands of white South Africans, predominantly Afrikaners aged between 25 and 45, have expressed interest in relocating to the United States following a recent executive order by President Donald Trump.
The order offers refugee status to those claiming racial discrimination in South Africa, particularly in light of new land reform laws allowing expropriation without compensation.
Neil Diamond, head of the South African Chamber of Commerce in the U.S., reported that over 67,000 individuals have registered interest through their platform.
While the U.S. embassy in Pretoria has acknowledged the surge in inquiries, it emphasizes that applicants must follow official asylum procedures
