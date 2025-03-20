Sudan: State TV claims army's near control of Sudan's presidential palace

The state Television of Sudan reported on Thursday that the army is nearing the capture of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), indicating a pivotal change in the ongoing two-year conflict that risks dividing the nation.

On Wednesday evening, intense fighting broke out near the palace, accompanied by explosions and airstrikes from the army targeting central Khartoum, according to accounts from witnesses and military sources.

For almost two years, the RSF has maintained control over much of western Sudan and parts of Khartoum, but it has been losing territory in central Sudan to the advancing army.

The conflict started after two military groups took over in 2021, halting the shift to civilian rule. Violence grew in April 2023 due to new transition plans.

The war has created the largest humanitarian crisis, with the RSF and the army accused of serious human rights abuses.

