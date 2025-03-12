Goma reacts to prospect of Kinshasa-rebel dialogue brokered by Angola

Following a brief visit to Luanda by Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi Tuesday, the Angolan presidency announced that it would try to broker direct talks between Kinshasa and the M23 rebels.

Until now, DR Congo had treated any suggestion of talks with the rebels whom it considers proxies of Rwanda, as a non-starter.

Angola's announcement has prompted contrasting reactions in Goma, under M23 rule since January.

“It's a breath of relief for us, the civilian population,” said Franck Mbutu, a resident of Goma.

“Weapons don't impose peace, talks do,” he added.

Balangezi, another resident of Goma was also optimistic.

“Whatever way things ngs go, only peace concerns us. If it is negotiation that will restore peace to us, we agree,” he said.

But Tina Salama, President Tshisekedi's spokeswoman, expressed reservations on her X account.

“We take note and wait to see how this Angolan mediation approach is implemented. We also recall that there is a pre-established framework, which is the Nairobi process, and we reaffirm our commitment to Resolution 2773,” she remarked.

The Angolan initiative comes at a time when the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is holding an extraordinary summit on March 13 to discuss the security situation in the DRC.

The prospect of direct dialogue between Kinshasa and the M23/AFC remains a fragile hope for the people of Goma, who aspire to peace and security.