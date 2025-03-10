More misery for Gazans as prices soar after Israel halts food deliveries

Palestinians in Gaza are facing more misery as prices soar following Israel’s decision to cut off food and other supplies to the enclave.

Aid workers say it is endangering progress made during the six-week ceasefire to prevent widespread famine.

People are lining up outside aid distribution centres across Gaza in the hope of receiving aid amid deteriorating conditions.

The World Food Programme said last week that it has no stockpile of food in Gaza because it focused on distributing all incoming food to hungry people during Phase 1 of the deal.

Humanitarian groups have been trying to distribute dwindling stocks to the most vulnerable. In Khan Younis, people have been struggling to get bread and basic supplies.

One resident, Bushra Abu Akar, says the last time she received aid, it was just one bag of flour which is not enough.

"For those who have children, it is not enough to feed them. We need more than that. The situation is very difficult. No one is working. There is no money, there is nothing," she says

After more than 16 months of war, Gaza’s population is entirely dependent on trucked-in food and other aid.

Fares al-Qeisi, who also lives in Khan Younis, says the situation had began to improve a little under the 42 days ceasefire, but before that it was very bad.

"It was famine. You couldn’t satisfy your hunger. You couldn’t find bread. Children would cry in the morning, saying they wanted a piece of bread,” he says.

Israel has faced sharp criticism over suspending supplies.

“Any denial of the entry of the necessities of life for civilians may amount to collective punishment,” the United Nations human rights office said on Friday.

On Sunday, Israel cut off Gaza’s electricity supply as it presses Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of the ceasefire that ended a week ago.

The militant group, described the move as unacceptable blackmail.

It has rejected the proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire and is insisting on immediate talks on the second phase.

Israeli negotiators are due in Doha today, as mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States attempt to revive the deal.

Talks on the second phase, meant to achieve a lasting truce and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, should have started a month ago.