South Africa: United Nations' WFP closes office in Southern Africa due to funding

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations, which relies heavily on funding from the United States, announced on Monday that it will be shutting down its southern African office due to financial limitations.

Typically, the U.S. contributes nearly half of WFP's annual donations, but it is currently reducing foreign aid contracts globally as part of President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

Tomson Phiri, a regional spokesperson, indicated that the agency will merge its eastern and southern African operations, managing both from Nairobi.

He assured that this change would not impact the ongoing country operations in Southern Africa, where WFP is assisting millions affected by drought.

Phiri emphasized the aim to maximize resources for frontline teams by making every dollar count.

He refrained from linking the decision directly to Trump's cuts in aid, only stating that "the donor funding outlook has become more constrained."

The Trump administration is cutting over 90% of the U.S. Agency for International Development's foreign aid contracts, totaling more than $58 billion in overall U.S. assistance worldwide.