SA: Cardinal Brislin leads prayer for Pope Francis in Johannesburg

Cardinal Stephen Brislin, the newly-appointed Archbishop of Johannesburg, led a prayer service on Sunday attended by numerous South African Catholics, focusing on the health and recovery of Pope Francis as he fights double pneumonia.

The two-hour event took place at the Cathedral of Christ the King in central Johannesburg, drawing well-wishers from various age groups.

Brislin acknowledged the widespread concern for the Pope since his hospitalization, emphasizing the strong bond and affection that South Africa and the broader African continent have for him.

Although Pope Francis has not yet visited South Africa, Brislin noted that the pontiff has graciously welcomed South African delegations during their previous visits to the Vatican.

The archbishop also recalled how Pope Francis was among the first global leaders to express condolences following a tragic fire in Johannesburg that claimed over 70 lives in 2023.

He conveyed hope for the Pope's recovery and underscored the significance of upholding Francis' messages of compassion and support for the vulnerable.

"The global response to his illness reflects his impact not only on the Catholic Church but also as a respected leader known for his integrity and willingness to speak the truth," he remarked.

The pope, who underwent surgery to remove part of a lung in his youth, was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli University Hospital on February 14 due to severe respiratory issues.

His condition quickly worsened into double pneumonia, a serious infection affecting both lungs that can cause inflammation and scarring, leading to breathing difficulties.