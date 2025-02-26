UN warns time running out to organise credible elections in South Sudan

International delegates at a three-day forum in South Sudan have warned that time is running out to organise credible elections in the country.

Formed in 2020, the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity last year delayed the holding of polls for the third time.

Co-hosted notably by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the African Union, the forum gathered together the country’s key political, security, and civil society leaders.

“There are many who argue that the failure up to now can be attributed to the failure of the international community to provide funds and resources for the elections,” said Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and head of UNMISS.

“I have to make it absolutely clear there is not one penny that is coming for these elections if the South Sudanese don't indicate the political will to implement this electoral programme,” he said.

Haysom said if the forum failed to produce any steps forward, it would compound the disappointment of the South Sudanese people “and with each sense of disappointment comes a loss of confidence in the political future”.

“So, people will look very closely at the steps which the South Sudanese are taking to demonstrate the political will and the desire to exit the transition that is so behind schedule.”

Joram Biswaro, head of the African Union Mission in South Sudan said a time for “business as usual” has elapsed.

“While we are aware of these essential requirements the willingness to practice these values seem to be absent, but it is important to note that we cannot continue doing the same things and expect different results. Hence a change must take place,” he said.

The forum focused on finalising transitional security arrangements, advancing a permanent constitution, and electoral preparations.

The Chair of the National Transitional Committee, Kuol Manyang Juuk, told the gathering that despite challenges, elections will take place at the end of the current transitional period.