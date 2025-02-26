DRC: rumours of forced recruitment by M23 spark panic in Goma

Scenes of panic broke out in the city of Goma and the Nyiragongo territory on Tuesday, after rumors of forced recruitment by the M23 rebel movement.

Panic-stricken parents rushed into schools to collect their children, while others ran for their lives.

School officials and M23 authorities strongly denied allegations of forced recruitment. The rebel movement called the allegations part of a disinformation campaign.

The new M23 authorities in Goma called on the public to remain calm, insisting that no recruitment was taking place in schools. They also stated that the M23 had never carried out any forced recruitment in the areas under its control.

Despite these denials, the panic has prompted fears among the local population in Goma. Local authorities are being urged to take steps to reassure the population.

According to the UN Spokesperson, in Lubero Territory, north of Goma, clashes last week forced more than 100,000 people from their homes.

Following a rapid advance in the east of the country, M23 rebels have captured a number of important cities and towns.