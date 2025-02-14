Ramaphosa pays tribute to 14 peacekeepers repatriated from DRC

The remains of 14 South African peacekeepers, who tragically lost their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), were repatriated to South Africa on Thursday. The soldiers were honoured with a ceremony at the Air Force Base in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, addressing the ceremony, paid tribute to the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice. He said, “They were called to serve in missions across our continent, as well as in international missions, and they answered that call with courage. As a nation, we are incredibly proud of our brave fallen soldiers. We have honoured our duty by bringing them home.”

The soldiers were killed last month during violent clashes between the DRC army and M23 rebels. The tragic event highlighted the perilous conditions peacekeepers often face while working to stabilize regions affected by conflict.

President Ramaphosa further emphasised the significance of the soldiers' mission in the DRC. “And we as South Africans regard them as heroes of our nation. Their work in the DRC was not just about maintaining order. It was about building bridges, building peace, fostering understanding and creating pathways for lasting peace in our region and in our continent,” he said.

The soldiers' coffins, draped in South African flags, were carried with reverence by members of the Air Force. The remains were then handed over to their grieving families, who were present to honour their loved ones.

This poignant ceremony serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve in peacekeeping missions and the enduring commitment of South Africa to contribute to peace efforts across Africa and the world.