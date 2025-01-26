Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Web

web

Thousands flee Goma during intense fighting in DRC

People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the center of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Thousands of people are fleeing camps on the outskirts of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as fighting intensifies between Rwanda-backed rebels and government forces. The M23 rebel group has made significant territorial gains, closing in on the key eastern city.

Adèle Shimiye, a displaced person, shared her fear: “We hear bombs from all sides. That’s why I fled – I don’t want to die there. We’re heading to Goma, but I heard there are bombs there too, so we don’t know where to go.”

The conflict has already claimed the lives of at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers, while also displacing thousands of civilians. Earlier this week, rebels seized the town of Sake, just 27 kilometres from Goma.

Masika Kambale, another displaced person, expressed frustration with the government’s response, saying: “If President Tshisekedi can’t lead, he should step aside. We can’t run every day.”

Experts warn that the fall of Goma would be a huge victory for the rebels, but disastrous for the local population.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..