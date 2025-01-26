Thousands flee Goma during intense fighting in DRC

Thousands of people are fleeing camps on the outskirts of Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as fighting intensifies between Rwanda-backed rebels and government forces. The M23 rebel group has made significant territorial gains, closing in on the key eastern city.

Adèle Shimiye, a displaced person, shared her fear: “We hear bombs from all sides. That’s why I fled – I don’t want to die there. We’re heading to Goma, but I heard there are bombs there too, so we don’t know where to go.”

The conflict has already claimed the lives of at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers, while also displacing thousands of civilians. Earlier this week, rebels seized the town of Sake, just 27 kilometres from Goma.

Masika Kambale, another displaced person, expressed frustration with the government’s response, saying: “If President Tshisekedi can’t lead, he should step aside. We can’t run every day.”

Experts warn that the fall of Goma would be a huge victory for the rebels, but disastrous for the local population.