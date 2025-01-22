Amina J. Mohammed calls for action against terrorism in Africa

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed emphasized that Africa has unfortunately become the focal point of global terrorism.

Speaking to the Security Council today (21 Jan), she remarked that terrorism, in all its various forms, poses the greatest threat to peace, security, and sustainable development across the continent at this time.

She highlighted that Sub-Saharan Africa is responsible for nearly 59 percent of all terrorism-related deaths worldwide.

The Sahel region has become the epicentre of one of the most severe crises, with terrorism-related fatalities exceeding 6,000 for three consecutive years, accounting for more than half of global deaths.

Burkina Faso has emerged as the country with the highest number of terrorism deaths, experiencing a shocking 68 percent increase, while receiving minimal assistance to combat this trend.

She pointed out that affiliates of Al-Qaida and the Islamic State have extended their reach to the coastal nations of West Africa, with violent incidents surging by over 250 percent in just two years.

She warned, “Let’s be clear: if this continues, the future of West Africa is at serious risk.”

Moreover, she expressed concern over the rapidly evolving tactics of these terrorist groups.

They are now collaborating more closely, sharing resources such as finances, fighters, and expertise, while enhancing their capabilities with advanced technologies, including drones.

In her closing remarks, she stated, “As terrorism adapts, so must our response. Our counter-terrorism strategies need to evolve, prioritizing human rights and the rule of law, while also addressing the underlying conditions that foster terrorism.”

Also addressing the Council, Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, reported that in 2024 alone, the African Union Counter-Terrorism Centre in Algiers documented over 3,400 attacks, resulting in more than 13,900 deaths.

He underscored that our continent is grappling with a significant and alarming challenge.

We have arrived at a crucial moment, and it is imperative that we unite in our response.

Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, emphasized, “The global community must not abandon Africa in this struggle! The continent's achievements will resonate worldwide, while its setbacks will impact us all negatively.”

Musa Timothy Kabba, the Sierra Leonean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed, “We remain deeply concerned about the disengagement from ECOWAS and the security void left by the withdrawal of MINUSMA.”

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated, “In this situation, we greatly appreciate the essential role of UNSOM in promoting stability and security. We recognize the ongoing efforts of this mission to foster peace and stability in Somalia. We understand that military solutions alone are not enough, and thus we advocate for a comprehensive strategy that tackles the underlying causes of terrorism.”