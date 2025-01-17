Manchester City confirms Haaland's contract extension to 2034

Erling Haaland has officially extended his contract with Manchester City for an impressive seven more years.

This means the 24 year old Norwegian striker who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 will remain with the reigning Premier League champions until June 2034.

The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

This move is a significant statement from City, especially considering that Haaland had been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time.

This new agreement eliminates any potential release clauses that were included in his previous contract.

The Norway striker will be age 34 when the contract expires.

With this long-term deal, Manchester City sends a strong message to their rivals in the transfer market.

While Real Madrid had been envisioning a future with Haaland, the English champions have secured the talented forward's services for the foreseeable future.

