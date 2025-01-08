Meta ends fact-checking, adopts user-moderated content amid Trump criticism

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced significant changes to Facebook and Instagram’s content moderation policies on Tuesday, shifting from third-party fact-checking to user-generated “community notes.” The move aligns Meta's approach with that of Elon Musk’s platform, X.

It also coincides with Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, raising questions about political motivations.

The announcement comes on the anniversary of Trump’s 2021 ban from Meta platforms following the January 6 Capitol attack.

It also follows years of conservative criticism directed at Zuckerberg, who donated $400 million to aid election operations during the COVID-19 pandemic—a move Trump allies linked, without evidence, to alleged election fraud.

Zuckerberg’s announcement emphasized a focus on “free expression” and criticized fact-checkers as “politically biased.” As part of the overhaul, Meta’s moderation team will relocate from California to Texas, and some restrictions on topics like immigration and gender discussions will be lifted.

Trump praised the changes during a press conference, calling Meta’s shift a step forward, but did not confirm if his prior threats influenced the decision.

Political and Business Implications

Meta’s shift is viewed as part of a broader effort by tech companies to build rapport with Trump’s incoming administration. Meta and Amazon recently donated to Trump’s inauguration fund, and Zuckerberg appointed Trump ally Dana White to Meta’s board.

Critics, however, are concerned about the implications of ending the fact-checking program. Media experts warn it could amplify disinformation and harm Meta’s credibility. “This decision legitimizes narratives that fact-checking is politically biased,” said Dan Evon of the News Literacy Project.

Analysts believe Meta’s scale could shield it from immediate fallout, but any decline in user trust or engagement may eventually harm its advertising-driven business model.

Some conservatives cautiously welcomed the changes, while others expressed skepticism. “Can any of us assume Zuckerberg won’t return to his old tricks?” tweeted Republican Senator Mike Lee.

Meta’s Oversight Board expressed a commitment to ensuring the new approach balances effectiveness with free speech, while others in academia and the media raised alarms over potential increases in harmful content.

Zuckerberg’s decision signals a pivotal shift in Meta’s strategy, one that will likely shape its relationship with both users and political figures in the years to come.