Rabat's green spaces offer residents an escape from urban life

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Rabat's residents find tranquility in the Moroccan capital's public green spaces.

Rabat has an abundance of parks and outdoor spaces, such as the urban forest in the Agdal neighborhood, the Botanical and Andalusian Gardens, and the vast green spaces here along the corniche.

Like in all urban settings, green spaces are an essential part of city life, providing environmental and health benefits to residents.

Jalal Mouti is a health and wellness mentor and coach.

He often runs his coaching sessions in local parks, as he feels the green spaces offer a much-needed escape from the stresses of daily life.

"The green spaces that we have been experiencing for the last decade here in Rabat has improved significantly the mental health and the wellness of people around the city and the regions around, in terms of improved mood and reduced stress," he explains.

The benefits of getting out in nature are tenfold, says Mouti:

"In terms of increased physical activity, socializing, cognitive functioning, and various other things as well, including social connection, mindfulness, and concentration.

Mohammed Tamer, a 19-year-old student at the International University of Rabat, is one of Mouti's clients.

He enjoys the outdoor coaching sessions.

"We do these sessions in nature because it helps us clear our minds and create creative ideas. It is an opportunity to gather, to exchange opinions on various topics," he says.

"This helps me in my university studies thanks to the benefits of balance in thinking."

Although Rabat offers a variety of green spaces, this coastline park is one of Mouti's favourites.

"We have been advising people to seek places with wide horizons, with unlimited, let's say, vision. This way, it contributes to their connection and mindfulness," he says.

Most of Mouti's clients are struggling with stress and anxiety, or they are "seeking connection with oneself. Because a lot of cases people need to know where they are right now and where they would like to be," he notes.

Whether used for exercise, to relax, or to take in nature, the parks are enjoyed by people of all ages.

"For me as a student, in order to get rid of the pressures due to school and exams, I go out to such beautiful places and green spaces, such as this playground where we are, which I come to every weekend to play basketball," says Ilyass Raja, an 18-year-old baccalaureate student from Rabat.

Kawtar Yassif is a local housewife.

She loves getting out in nature with her young children.

"Because of the children's duties, and their school, and the pressure and routine that I experience throughout the week, at the end of the week, we come to this place as an outlet for us and for the children to play and relax. And this also helps us to relieve stress," she says.

Rabat, located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the river Bou Regreg, is home to over 1.2 million people.

According to the Moroccan National Tourism Office, the city has 230 hectares of green spaces.