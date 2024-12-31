In central Gaza, rain floods the tents of displaced Palestinians

Some people in the refugee camp have placed basins of water on the ground to protect carpets from leaks, while others have dug trenches to drain water from their tents, made of plastic sheets. Israel’s nearly 15-month offensive against Hamas, launched following the militants’ attack on 7 October 2023, has devastated much of the impoverished territory of Gaza, displacing around 90% of its 2.3 million residents, many of them several times over.