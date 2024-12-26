Unveiling Picasso: an exhibition of his prints in London

A new exhibition in London showcases over 80 prints by Pablo Picasso, and among the highlights is 'The Frugal Meal,' an etching that marks one of Picasso's earliest prints created in Paris during his Blue Period (1901-1904) and continued until 1971, just two years before his passing.

Titled 'The Frugal Meal,' this etching marks one of Pablo Picasso's earliest prints created in Paris during his Blue Period, spanning from 1901 to 1904.

While Picasso is primarily celebrated for his paintings, he was also a prolific printmaker, producing approximately 2,400 prints throughout his lifetime.

Among the works on display are prints from the Vollard Suite, created between 1930 and 1937, including the notable piece Faun Uncovering a Woman (1936).

Catherine Daunt, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Prints at the British Museum, shares, "We have the very first print he made as a professional artist in 1904, titled The Frugal Meal. It's an extraordinary piece, and it's hard to believe it was his initial foray into printmaking, especially considering he had no formal training in this medium."

She adds, "Behind me is Still Life Under the Lamp, one of his remarkable masterpieces in linocut printmaking."

Picasso experimented with various techniques, including intaglio prints, lithographs, and linocuts, often collaborating with expert printers.

Daunt explains that his printmaking skills evolved significantly over his career as he embraced new techniques and ideas.

"Our goal was to showcase the finest examples from each major period of his printmaking, telling the story of his artistic evolution, highlighting different styles, and exploring themes that fascinated him, such as the circus, bullfighting, and his personal relationships," Daunt notes.

In 1968, at the age of 86, Picasso astonishingly created 347 prints in less than seven months.

In 2014, the British Museum acquired the 347 Suite, presenting the largest collection of prints from this set ever exhibited.

"Picasso is undoubtedly one of the most renowned artists in history, and this exhibition offers a fresh perspective, as many people primarily associate him with his paintings, particularly his cubist works. You can observe his initial creations, which are quite figurative. Then, you notice his exploration of prints. This highlights his nature as a cultural magpie, constantly experimenting and seeking out new ideas. The exhibition beautifully captures that evolution,” explains art critic Tabish Khan.

The exhibition 'Picasso: Printmaker' is on display at the British Museum until 30 March 2025.