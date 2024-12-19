Activists and families protest unlawful deaths of children in Rio

NGO Rio de Paz held a protest on Copacabana beach on Wednesday demanding answers from the state government on violent deaths of children in Rio de Janeiro.

A Christmas tree with red crosses as the ornaments was placed next to the photos of children, in the sand, mostly victims of stray bullets.

“We're a week away from Christmas, and the question we're asking our public authorities is this: What will Christmas be like for the families of these children?" said Antonio Carlos, President of the NGO Rio de Paz.

According to the NGO, 48 vulnerable children have died violent deaths since 2020 in Rio de Janeiro state.

Thirty-seven were killed by stray bullets and the others from different circumstances, some involving the police.

“This can't be normal” said Vanessa Freitas, after placing a flower next to the photo of his 14-year-old son, João Vitor, victim of a stray bullet.

“We've seen so many innocent children, my son was such a happy child and he was shot in the head."