Namibia Election: Will SWAPO’s Nandi-Ndaitwah Make History?

Namibia's vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, of the ruling South West Africa People's Organization, (SWAPO) waves as she casts her vote in a presidential election in Wind   -  
Copyright © africanews
Esther Mbathera/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Namibia

Namibia is on the verge of making history. With two-thirds of the votes counted from last week's presidential election, Vice President Ne-tumbo Nandi-Ndait-wah is on track to become the country’s first-ever female president.

But it hasn’t been an easy election. A series of logistical challenges delayed the voting process, with some voters waiting for up to 12 hours to cast their ballots. Technical problems, including a shortage of ballot papers, caused chaos at many polling stations.

Meanwhile, the opposition is crying foul. Pan-du-leni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change party, is trailing behind.

This election is not just a battle for power; it’s a defining moment for Namibia. Whether with the continuation of SWAPO’s reign or a new chapter of opposition leadership. And with it, a woman may take the country’s highest office for the first time in its history.

