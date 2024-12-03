Namibia Election: Will SWAPO’s Nandi-Ndaitwah Make History?

Namibia is on the verge of making history. With two-thirds of the votes counted from last week's presidential election, Vice President Ne-tumbo Nandi-Ndait-wah is on track to become the country’s first-ever female president.

But it hasn’t been an easy election. A series of logistical challenges delayed the voting process, with some voters waiting for up to 12 hours to cast their ballots. Technical problems, including a shortage of ballot papers, caused chaos at many polling stations.

Meanwhile, the opposition is crying foul. Pan-du-leni Itula, leader of the Independent Patriots for Change party, is trailing behind.

This election is not just a battle for power; it’s a defining moment for Namibia. Whether with the continuation of SWAPO’s reign or a new chapter of opposition leadership. And with it, a woman may take the country’s highest office for the first time in its history.