Thousands of displaced Lebanese return to south following ceasefire

Heavily-laden cars could be seen leaving Beirut in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group came into effect.

They were heading home to the south of the country which has seen some of the most intensive fighting over the past almost two years of cross-border conflict.

“We are going back to Harees and God willing we are victorious always. We are going to be a fork in the eye of the enemy,” said displaced person, Ahmad Malik.

So far the ceasefire, which came into effect at four in the morning local time, has held.

The end to fighting has brought relief for the Lebanese after days of some of the most intense airstrikes and clashes since the war began.

“I am from Maarakeh in the south. I ran to Akkar and when they said announced the ceasefire at 4, at 4h10 I was on the road home. It’s an indescribable feeling," said Yousef Trad.

Thousands of people have been making their way south, defying a warning from the Israeli military to stay away from previously evacuated areas.

Israel has said it will resume attacks if Hezbollah breaks the ceasefire agreement.