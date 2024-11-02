Iran's supreme leader warns of 'crushing response' to Israeli attacks

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has warned Israel and the United States of “a crushing response” for actions against Iran and its allies, without elaborating on the timing or scope of the threatened attack.

His speech to students in Tehran on Saturday came as officials increasingly threaten another strike against Israel, following its 26 October attack targeting military bases and other locations in Iran.

"The enemies, be it the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a crushing response in response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front," said Khamenei.

The “resistance front” refers to the alliance of Tehran-backed militant groups that include the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in the Palestinian territories.

Khamenei had previously struck a more measured response to Israeli strikes, saying they should not be “exaggerated or downplayed”.

"We will definitely do whatever is necessary to prepare the Iranian nation, in terms of military [preparation], weapons, and political work. Thanks to Allah, officials are already busy doing that," he said.

The United States on Friday announced the deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East, as a warning to Tehran.

There are fears that further attacks from either side could engulf the wider Middle East in a regional conflict.