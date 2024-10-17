Welcome to Africanews

Aid dropped over Gaza as Israel-Hamas war continues

Parachutes carrying humanitarian aid dropped from an aircraft into Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, seen from southern Israel, Monday, March 25, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Maya Alleruzzo/Copyright 2024 The AP All rights reserved

By AP

Humanitarian aid

Parachutes with aid were seen being dropped over Gaza Strip on Thursday.

U.N. humanitarian officials earlier said aid entering Gaza is at its lowest level in months and warned that critical lifelines in the territory's north, where Israel has renewed its military offensive, have been cut off.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq delivered the grim news Friday, saying the main crossings into northern Gaza have been closed and no food or other essential supplies have entered since Oct. 1.

More than 400,000 people who remain in the north are under increasing pressure to move south, he said.

