Aid dropped over Gaza as Israel-Hamas war continues

Humanitarian aid
Parachutes with aid were seen being dropped over Gaza Strip on Thursday.
U.N. humanitarian officials earlier said aid entering Gaza is at its lowest level in months and warned that critical lifelines in the territory's north, where Israel has renewed its military offensive, have been cut off.
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq delivered the grim news Friday, saying the main crossings into northern Gaza have been closed and no food or other essential supplies have entered since Oct. 1.
More than 400,000 people who remain in the north are under increasing pressure to move south, he said.
01:47
Hezbollah drone attack kills four Israeli soldiers
01:15
One year of conflict: pro-Palestinian protest held in Tunisia
01:47
Israel commemorates one year since Hamas attack on October 7
01:53
Crowds protest in Cape Town for an end to Israel-Gaza war, as conflict nears second year
01:04
Israeli threats on Iran's oil infrastructure drive up oil prices
00:58
Intensification of fighting in Lebanon worries Israelis demanding a hostage deal