Tunisians head to the polls to vote in presidential election, opposition calls for boycott

mpox
Tunisians head to the polls today to vote in the country's presidential election, that the opposition has said is neither free nor fair.
President Kais Saied is seeking a second term in office, amid criticism that he has tried to limit the number of candidates running against him.
Only two other candidates received the green light from the electoral commission to run against Saied, and the rest are either in jail or have been barred from the ballot.
Elected in 2019 with popular support, Saied vowed to fix the country’s economy.
But criticism against him has since grown.
After coming to power, Saied sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament, altering the constitution to bolster his own power.
Some of Saied's critics, including lawyers, journalists and activists, have since been arrested by authorities, who charged them with breaking an anti-fake news law that observers insist is aimed at silencing dissent.
With the opposition calling for a boycott of the election, the turnout of this year remains to be seen. Almost 10 million Tunisians are eligible to cast their ballots.
01:14
Ghana reports first case of mpox this year; almost 35,000 cases reported in Africa since January
01:18
DR Congo: Death toll from Lake Kivu shipwreck rises
02:20
War-traumatized children in Kivu find hope through dance amid conflict
01:37
DRC: Sex workers lose livelihoods to mpox outbreak
01:01
DRC recorded in 2023 its highest number of victims of sexual violence ever
01:00
Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame player dies at 58 from brain cancer