Russia and China strengthen ties with military drills in Okhotsk

Russia and China are conducting a joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Beibu/Interaction-2024 exercise began on Saturday in the Sea of Japan, featuring anti-aircraft and anti-submarine operations.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a joint task force from the Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy engaged in maneuvers, established a formation, and performed air defense and protective measures while stationed in an unsecured area.

The Russian fleet included the large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, along with corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107, as noted by Interfax.

The Chinese forces included the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu.