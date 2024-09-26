Welcome to Africanews

Russia and China strengthen ties with military drills in Okhotsk

A fleet of Russian and Chinise warships conducting a joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk on Saturday 21, 2024.   -  
By Dominic Wabwireh

with AP

Russia and China are conducting a joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk.

The Beibu/Interaction-2024 exercise began on Saturday in the Sea of Japan, featuring anti-aircraft and anti-submarine operations.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a joint task force from the Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy engaged in maneuvers, established a formation, and performed air defense and protective measures while stationed in an unsecured area.

The Russian fleet included the large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, along with corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107, as noted by Interfax.

The Chinese forces included the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu.

