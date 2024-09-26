Russia and China strengthen ties with military drills in Okhotsk

china sea
Russia and China are conducting a joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Okhotsk.
The Beibu/Interaction-2024 exercise began on Saturday in the Sea of Japan, featuring anti-aircraft and anti-submarine operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that a joint task force from the Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy engaged in maneuvers, established a formation, and performed air defense and protective measures while stationed in an unsecured area.
The Russian fleet included the large anti-submarine destroyers Admiral Panteleyev and Admiral Tributs, along with corvettes MPK-82 and MPK-107, as noted by Interfax.
The Chinese forces included the destroyers Xining and Wuxi, the frigate Linyi, and the integrated supply ship Taihu.
00:59
Russia says supports Africa's Security Council seat bid
01:00
Fighting rages on both sides of Ukraine-Russia border, as Kiev to present 'victory plan'
00:50
China's defense technologies shine at Africa's largest airshow
00:30
A military training camp in Mali's capital has been attacked, the army says
01:13
Russia expels 6 British diplomats over spying accusations
01:02
BRICS: “34 countries have expressed desire to join” - Putin